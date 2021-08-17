'Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings' star Simu Liu hears fans chant his name at world premiere

"There's a chant starting right now! This is pretty incredible," said Liu. "I know we're running behind but I had to take a moment. So many people celebrating this moment, that's why I'm fired up."
"There are a lot of firsts on this movie," said writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton. "For the cast, for me. I've never... it's a big carpet!"
The film's world premiere in Hollywood proved to be a new experience for several of the film's stars.
"It's my U.S. debut," said Fala Chen. "It's very meaningful to me."
"This is my first time standing on a red carpet," said Andy Le. "I'm hyped, energized!"
"They flew me to do a screen test with Simu, that's when I realized I was auditioning for a Marvel film!" said Meng'er Zhang. "And it's like a dream. I still have to pinch myself."
"In the Heights" and "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu stopped by the premiere to support his friends.
"This is a moment. We're starting a new chapter," said Chu. "The new stars will have a new face and I love that!"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" opens in theaters on Sept. 3.
