Massive cranes to be delivered to Port of Oakland today

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A special delivery is headed for the Port of Oakland today. The new cranes will allow the port to handle massive container ships.
Transporting the cranes is a delicate operation; the crane booms had to be lowered, in order to fit under the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge.
If everything goes as planned, the cranes should arrive around 8 a.m.
These new cranes will be the tallest ever at the Port of Oakland.
