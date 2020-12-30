Business

Massive cranes to be delivered to Port of Oakland today

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A special delivery is headed for the Port of Oakland today. The new cranes will allow the port to handle massive container ships.

Transporting the cranes is a delicate operation; the crane booms had to be lowered, in order to fit under the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge.

If everything goes as planned, the cranes should arrive around 8 a.m.

These new cranes will be the tallest ever at the Port of Oakland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessport of oaklandoaklandtall shipsgolden gate bridgebay bridge
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US hits record for daily COVID-19 deaths -- again
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Scientists monitoring COVID-19 variant for impact on vaccines
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
UK approves use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
AccuWeather forecast: Cold and dry start, wet and mild ending today
Show More
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Nurse gets COVID-19 after 1st vaccine shot, doctors weigh in
COVID-19 updates: Small businesses can apply for CA relief grants today
Nurse seriously injured after rock thrown at her car on Hwy 242
Vacaville officer punches K-9 at least 10 times, witness says
More TOP STORIES News