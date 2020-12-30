Massive cranes to be delivered to Port of Oakland today

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A special delivery is headed for the Port of Oakland today. The new cranes will allow the port to handle massive container ships.Transporting the cranes is a delicate operation; the crane booms had to be lowered, in order to fit under the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge.If everything goes as planned, the cranes should arrive around 8 a.m.These new cranes will be the tallest ever at the Port of Oakland.