COMPLEX FIRE

Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined

EMBED </>More Videos

Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined and continue to threaten structures. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined and continue to threaten structures.

Mandatory evacuations and road closure remain in place.

The Carr Fire has scorched 181,496 acres and is 51 percent contained. The Mendocino Complex Fires include, the River Fire, which has now grown to 48,920 acres and the Ranch Fire which grew overnight to 258, 527 acres. The River Fire is 90 percent contained, while the Ranch Fire is 53 percent contained.

The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest fire in state history, and bigger than the city of Los Angeles. If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.

Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

Senator Kamala Harris toured an evacuation center in Middletown Thursday and talked about what the federal government might do to help lessen fire dangers. "We can have a conversation about deforestation. We can have a conversation about the millions of dead trees that are out there that are exasperating the issue and we certainly need to have a conversation about climate change and understand without any doubt exasperates the dangers of these fires," she said.

A one-stop assistance center is now setup at the Alpine Senior Center on Country Club Drive in Lucerne.

It'll be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through next Friday.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfiresmokepollutionfirefighterscaliforniaComplex FireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMPLEX FIRE
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Animals rescued from wildfires by motorcycle-riding CoverGirl
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield
WATCH LIVE: Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3
Outside Lands: 'The Weeknd' kicks off 3-day music festival
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
2 of 4 killed in Canada shooting were officers, police said
Show More
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling, breezy
Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say
Amber Alert canceled after 18-month-old taken from Arleta home
More News