Fatal crash cleared from southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has been cleared from Highway 101 lanes near Willow Road in Menlo Park.Officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of the collision and at 4:04 a.m. issued a SigAlert closing the southbound lanes and then contacted the coroner's office. All lanes were reopened around 6:40 a.m.Heavy residual delays remain in the area.