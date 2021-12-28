Traffic

Fatal crash cleared from southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Menlo Park

Fatal crash on Hwy 101 in Menlo Park, Calif. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (KGO-TV)

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has been cleared from Highway 101 lanes near Willow Road in Menlo Park.

Officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. report of the collision and at 4:04 a.m. issued a SigAlert closing the southbound lanes and then contacted the coroner's office. All lanes were reopened around 6:40 a.m.

Heavy residual delays remain in the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmenlo parkhighway 101motorcycle accidenttraffictraffic accident
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
More TOP STORIES News