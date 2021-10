Panelists:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This past year, many Bay Area residents have seen hard times, and it has left a lasting impact on their mental health. Whether you are struggling with something new or an ongoing issue, we want you to know: it's okay to not be okay. Part of Taking Action is listening, and that's what we want to do.Unlike the pandemic, there is no vaccine for this new crisis, but there are solutions. In our efforts to help people find answers, we want you to join us for "Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation," a one-hour virtual town hall with mental health experts, exploring real solutions to help make each day better.We'll be talking about mental health amid the pandemic all this week as part of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area: Mental Health week.provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.1-800-273-8255For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-825524-hour Crisis Line provides immediate crisis intervention and emotional support to everyone who calls or texts.Crisis Line: 415-781-0500 or 1-800-273-8255Crisis Text Line: 24/7 Confidential Support, Texttooffers low-cost mental health services for Asian American and Pacific Islander community.Main Line: 415-682-3278Referrals are accepted 24/7The Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) evaluates and triages children and youth (ages 5-17) who are experiencing acute psychiatric symptoms or a mental health crisis.provides best-in-class learning and mental health services to families from diverse backgrounds regardless of language, location or ability to pay.For English, call 650-688-3625For Spanish, call 650-688-3650If you or someone you know is currently dealing with a mental health crisis, we have provided resources to help here We also want to hear from you about any questions you may have. Below you can fill out a form to submit a question for our panel of experts.