Unlike the pandemic, there is no vaccine for this new crisis, but there are solutions. In our efforts to help people find answers, we want you to join us for "Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation," a one-hour virtual town hall with mental health experts, exploring real solutions to help make each day better.
You can watch the town hall in the video player above.
We'll be talking about mental health amid the pandemic all this week as part of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area: Mental Health week.
Panelists:
- Nia Saunders, Ph.D.: Pyschologist
- Mark Salazar, MHA: Executive Director at Mental Health Association of San Francisco
- Christine Garcia, PsyD: Regional Director at Edgewood Center for Children and Families
- Margaret Lamar, Ph.D.: Associate Professor at Palo Alto University
- Stuart Buttlaire, Ph.D.: Regional Director of Behavioral Health and Addiction Medicine at Kaiser Permanente Northern California
Resources recommended by panelists:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.
1-800-273-8255
For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255
San Francisco Suicide Prevention's 24-hour Crisis Line provides immediate crisis intervention and emotional support to everyone who calls or texts.
Crisis Line: 415-781-0500 or 1-800-273-8255
Crisis Text Line: 24/7 Confidential Support, Text MYLIFE to 741741
Asian Mental Health Collective offers low-cost mental health services for Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
Crisis Stabilization Unit - Edgewood Center for Children and Families
Main Line: 415-682-3278
Referrals are accepted 24/7
The Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) evaluates and triages children and youth (ages 5-17) who are experiencing acute psychiatric symptoms or a mental health crisis.
Children's Health Council provides best-in-class learning and mental health services to families from diverse backgrounds regardless of language, location or ability to pay.
For English, call 650-688-3625
For Spanish, call 650-688-3650
If you or someone you know is currently dealing with a mental health crisis, we have provided resources to help here.
We also want to hear from you about any questions you may have. Below you can fill out a form to submit a question for our panel of experts.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS
- 'I'm not afraid anymore': Overcoming fear and anxiety as the world reopens
- Experts share advice on maintaining mental health as we return to 'normal'
- Who gets to be the 'voice in your head?' Meditation apps push to diversify offerings
- EXCLUSIVE: Look inside UCSF's massive new mental health care facility
Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.