Dolly Parton, Doja Cat team up for Mexican Pizza musical, based on Taco Bell menu item

Doja Cat Mexican Pizza musical will debut on TikTok
By CNN
Dolly Parton Mexican Pizza musical coming soon

CHICAGO -- Dolly Parton's still working, working, working.

The "9 to 5" singer is teaming up with Taco Bell for a new musical about the chain's Mexican pizza.

Yup, that's right, a musical about Mexican pizza.

SEE MORE: Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza

The Los Angeles Times reports Parton is teaming up with rapper Doja Cat and several TikTok stars for the project.

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza was a fan favorite until the restaurant discontinued it in 2020.

But now it's returning May 19, with a musical to boot.

"Mexican Pizza: The Musical" is set to debut on TikTok May 26.
