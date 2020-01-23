2020 presidential election

2020 Election: San Francisco Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday that she's endorsing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for president.

She will also serve as the first Chair of African Americans for Bloomberg's campaign.

CHASING CALIFORNIA 2020: How former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting California voters

Read her full statement below:

"In a field of strong Democratic candidates, I am proud to support Mayor Mike Bloomberg for President, and I am doing so for three main reasons:

"First, Mike is a pragmatic leader who is committed to improving the nation's cities, and has a track record of actually doing it. His efforts to fight climate change, make local governments more effective and efficient, tackle homelessness, and improve public health are making a real difference, and I believe he'll bring this kind of leadership to the presidency.

"Second, Mike is the only candidate for president who has a fully articulated plan to improve the lives of African Americans. The recently announced Greenwood Initiative provides an actual roadmap to create generational wealth and economic empowerment for Black Americans. By boosting home ownership, doubling the number of Black-owned businesses, and investing $70 billion in the nation's most distressed communities, this plan could be transformative for the lives of Black Americans and our nation as a whole.

"Finally, I am supporting Mike because he has the best chance of beating Donald Trump, and ending this administration's assault on the poor, on communities of color, on women, on the Constitution, and on common decency. Mike is all in, and so am I."

