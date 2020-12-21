HAPPENING AT 1: Hayward police, FBI to give update on Michaela Garecht kidnapping

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward police, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the FBI will give an update on the investigation into the 1988 disappearance of Michaela Garecht.

On Nov. 19, 1988, 9-year-old Michaela went missing after she went with a friend to a market on Mission Boulevard in Hayward to buy some treats. When they came back outside, Michaela's scooter wasn't where she left it by the side door. Michaela spotted the scooter in the parking lot a few yards away from the front door, but when she bent over to pick it up a man grabbed her, threw her in his car and drove away. Her friend, Katrina Hogue, was only one witness to the kidnapping.

Monday's news conference will be held outside of Hayward City Hall at 1 p.m. Check back to watch LIVE in the media player above.

For the past thirty years, Sharon Murch has been searching for answers, about what happened to her little girl, who was last seen in their Hayward neighborhood on Nov. 19, 1988.



