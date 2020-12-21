HAPPENING AT 1: Hayward police, FBI to give update on Michaela Garecht kidnapping

On Nov. 19, 1988, 9-year-old Michaela went missing after she went with a friend to a market on Mission Boulevard in Hayward to buy some treats. When they came back outside, Michaela's scooter wasn't where she left it by the side door. Michaela spotted the scooter in the parking lot a few yards away from the front door, but when she bent over to pick it up a man grabbed her, threw her in his car and drove away. Her friend, Katrina Hogue, was only one witness to the kidnapping.
