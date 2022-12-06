6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide

New additions to Michelin Guide California 2022 see six Bay Area restaurants earn stars

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin star and Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Golden State for 2022 has now been revealed.

This year, a total of 18 Californian restaurants have joined the list of fine dining establishments, of which six Bay Area restaurants have received their stars. The new additions are Cyrus (Sonoma), Nisei (San Francisco), Osito (San Francisco), Press (Napa), San Ho Won (San Francisco), Ssal (San Francisco).

All the new 2022 Michelin-starred Bay Area additions received one star.

All the restaurants with three stars in the Bay Area retained their rating.

Notably, 10 previously-starred Bay Area restaurants lost their distinction and fell off the guide this year. A variety of reasons including closures and losing staff after the tough pandemic years were attributed to some of these falling off the list. The ones that dropped out of this year's guide were:

Campton Place, San Francisco

Coi, San Francisco

Al's Place, San Francisco

Bell's Restaurant, Los Alamos

J-Ni, San Francisco

La Toque, Napa

Mourad, San Francisco

Rasa, Peninsula

SPQR, San Francisco

Wako, San Francisco

The complete list of Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurants for 2022:

THREE STARS

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Benu, San Francisco

The French Laundry, Yountville

Manresa, Los Gatos

Quince, San Francisco

SingleThread, Heraldsburg

TWO STARS

Acquerello, San Francisco

Birdsong, San Francisco

Californios, San Francisco

Commis, Oakland

Harbor House, Mendocino County

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Saison, San Francisco

ONE STAR

Adega, San Jose

Angler SF, San Francisco

Auberge du Soleil, Napa

Aubergine, Central Coast

Avery, San Francisco

Bar Crenn, San Francisco

Barndiva, Sonoma

Cyrus, Geyserville (NEW)

Chez TJ, Mountain View

Gary Danko, San Francisco

Kenzo, Napa

Kin Khao, San Francisco

The Kitchen, Sacramento

Madcap, Marin

Madera, Menlo Park

Marlena, San Francisco

Mister Jiu's, San Francisco

Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco

Nisei, San Francisco (NEW)

O' by Claude Le Tohic, San Francisco

Omakase, San Francisco

Osito, San Francisco (NEW)

Plumed Horse, South Bay

Press, St. Helena (NEW)

The Progress, San Francisco

Protégé, Palo Alto

San Ho Won, San Francisco (NEW)

Selby's, Atherton

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco

Sorrel, San Francisco

Spruce, San Francisco

Ssal, San Francisco (NEW)

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Sushi Shin, Redwood City

The Shota, San Francisco

Sushi Yoshizumi, Peninsula

The Village Pub, Peninsula

Wakuriya, Peninsula

New Bay Area Bib Gourmands 2022

This year, 15 new Bib Gourmands joined the MICHELIN Guide California but only three Bay Area restaurants have been added to the 2022 list.

The new 2022 Bib Gourmand restaurants are:

Good Good Culture Club (San Francisco)

Hilda and Jesse (San Francisco)

Jo's Modern Thai (Oakland)

This is a much pared-down list from 2021 where 20 out of 45 new restaurants were added that were near the Bay Area (including Sacramento).

New Additions to MICHELIN Guide California 2022

The first batch of 17 San Francisco Bay Area restaurants to get noticed by Michelin inspectors this year were announced in June:

Abacá

Be.Stéak.

Birch & Rye

Dela Curo

Donaji

Ernest

Good Good Culture Club

Hawks

Lane 33 Café

Le Fantastique

Miller & Lux

Nisei

San Ho Won

Sato Omakase

Sorella

Stokes Adobe

The Matheson

The second batch of 7 came in a November announcement. These restaurants were:

Bird & Buffalo (Oakland)

Hi Felicia (Oakland)

Cyrus (Geyserville)

Itria (San Francisco)

Ken (San Francisco)

Osito (San Francisco)

Yuji (San Francisco)

