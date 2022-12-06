6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin star and Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Golden State for 2022 has now been revealed.
This year, a total of 18 Californian restaurants have joined the list of fine dining establishments, of which six Bay Area restaurants have received their stars. The new additions are Cyrus (Sonoma), Nisei (San Francisco), Osito (San Francisco), Press (Napa), San Ho Won (San Francisco), Ssal (San Francisco).
All the new 2022 Michelin-starred Bay Area additions received one star.
All the restaurants with three stars in the Bay Area retained their rating.
Notably, 10 previously-starred Bay Area restaurants lost their distinction and fell off the guide this year. A variety of reasons including closures and losing staff after the tough pandemic years were attributed to some of these falling off the list. The ones that dropped out of this year's guide were:
The complete list of Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurants for 2022:
THREE STARS
- Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
- Benu, San Francisco
- The French Laundry, Yountville
- Manresa, Los Gatos
- Quince, San Francisco
- SingleThread, Heraldsburg
TWO STARS
- Acquerello, San Francisco
- Birdsong, San Francisco
- Californios, San Francisco
- Commis, Oakland
- Harbor House, Mendocino County
- Lazy Bear, San Francisco
- Saison, San Francisco
ONE STAR
- Adega, San Jose
- Angler SF, San Francisco
- Auberge du Soleil, Napa
- Aubergine, Central Coast
- Avery, San Francisco
- Bar Crenn, San Francisco
- Barndiva, Sonoma
- Cyrus, Geyserville (NEW)
- Chez TJ, Mountain View
- Gary Danko, San Francisco
- Kenzo, Napa
- Kin Khao, San Francisco
- The Kitchen, Sacramento
- Madcap, Marin
- Madera, Menlo Park
- Marlena, San Francisco
- Mister Jiu's, San Francisco
- Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco
- Nisei, San Francisco (NEW)
- O' by Claude Le Tohic, San Francisco
- Omakase, San Francisco
- Osito, San Francisco (NEW)
- Plumed Horse, South Bay
- Press, St. Helena (NEW)
- The Progress, San Francisco
- Protégé, Palo Alto
- San Ho Won, San Francisco (NEW)
- Selby's, Atherton
- Sons & Daughters, San Francisco
- Sorrel, San Francisco
- Spruce, San Francisco
- Ssal, San Francisco (NEW)
- State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
- Sushi Shin, Redwood City
- The Shota, San Francisco
- Sushi Yoshizumi, Peninsula
- The Village Pub, Peninsula
- Wakuriya, Peninsula
New Bay Area Bib Gourmands 2022
This year, 15 new Bib Gourmands joined the MICHELIN Guide California but only three Bay Area restaurants have been added to the 2022 list.
The new 2022 Bib Gourmand restaurants are:
- Good Good Culture Club (San Francisco)
- Hilda and Jesse (San Francisco)
- Jo's Modern Thai (Oakland)
This is a much pared-down list from 2021 where 20 out of 45 new restaurants were added that were near the Bay Area (including Sacramento).
New Additions to MICHELIN Guide California 2022
The first batch of 17 San Francisco Bay Area restaurants to get noticed by Michelin inspectors this year were announced in June:
- Abacá
- Be.Stéak.
- Birch & Rye
- Dela Curo
- Donaji
- Ernest
- Good Good Culture Club
- Hawks
- Lane 33 Café
- Le Fantastique
- Miller & Lux
- Nisei
- San Ho Won
- Sato Omakase
- Sorella
- Stokes Adobe
- The Matheson
The second batch of 7 came in a November announcement. These restaurants were:
- Bird & Buffalo (Oakland)
- Hi Felicia (Oakland)
- Cyrus (Geyserville)
- Itria (San Francisco)
- Ken (San Francisco)
- Osito (San Francisco)
- Yuji (San Francisco)
