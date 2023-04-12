Push for more cameras on Bay Area freeways after fatal I-880 shooting of 5-year-old

In wake of the deadly I-880 freeway shooting of 5-year-old Eliyanah near Fremont, the topic of freeway cameras is back.

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- In wake of the deadly I-880 freeway shooting of 5-year-old Eliyanah near Fremont, the topic of freeway cameras is back.

For years Dan Romero, Vice Mayor of the city of Hercules, has advocated for freeway cameras.

"Our freeways have become shooting grounds and it has to stop," Romero said.

With several mayors' support, Contra Costa County received federal funding to install a freeway security network along Interstate 80 and Highway 4.

Now, the hope is other counties can get cameras too.

Last May, Governor Newsom announced funding for a pilot program to add more cameras on freeways across the state.

"We finally got the money in 2017. I never imagined that six years later I would be back on TV talking about this regularly," Romero said.

In 2015, Contra Costa County was facing around 115 shootings in a 13-month timespan.

By 2021 - after cameras were installed - that number decreased by 68%, according to the CHP.

"Will it stop the shootings? I don't thinks so because it's societal, but it's certainly a deterrent," Romero said.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara Unified School District released a statement on Tuesday regarding Eliyanah's death.

Superintendent Dr. Gary Waddell called the young girl a "bright young soul" and added, "We deployed a district crisis team this morning to support her fellow students and their families, as well as our staff, and have increased counseling support for her school community for as long as needed."

