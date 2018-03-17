Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen and man who often got her out of school located in Mexico, authorities said. (KTRK)

PHILADELPHIA --
The 16-year-old teen who vanished more than two weeks ago after taking a one-way flight to Cancun, Mexico with a 45-year-old married man has been found, authorities and her family said.

RELATED: Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested

Amy Yu was located in Mexico on Saturday night, ABC News confirmed after speaking briefly with Yu's mom.
"I'm really happy. Please let everyone know," she told ABC News.

Just a day ago, Luu made a public plea to her daughter to come return to her in an interview with ABC News.

"Amy, I love you, can you come back?" Miu Luu of Allentown, Pennsylvania, said Friday, addressing her daughter, Amy Yu.


Yu along with Kevin Esterly, 45, have been missing since March 5, and when the girl did not return home from school that night, her mother reported her missing, the Allentown Police Department said.

Amy was believed to have willingly accompanied Kevin Esterly, 45, out of the country on a one-way flight by way of Dallas, Texas.

Authorities said he withdrew $4,000 from his wife's bank account and signed the youth out of the school--claiming to be her stepfather.

RELATED: Mother of missing teen says daughter found in Mexico and is heading home

Esterly is facing a felony charge of custodial interference.

The Mexican government on March 15 issued an Amber Alert for the pair.

There's no word yet from authorities on when the pair will be returned to the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing girlu.s. & worldmissing personabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
Missing teen found in Mexico and heading home: Mother
AMBER Alert issued in Mexico for missing US teen girl
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News