Society

Missing couple found: Meet the Marin County volunteers who helped saved their lives

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A missing couple from Palo Alto was found Saturday after being missing in the forests of Inverness for more than a week - And a lot of credit for the rescue is going to the volunteers who have been out searching every day.

It was a pair from the Marin Search and Rescue team, Rich Cassens (left) and Quincy Webster(right), and a dog named Groot, who first located Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72.

"About halfway up we hear voices - First we thought it was another team, then they started yelling 'help,' we looked at each other we were like, 'that's them!'" Webster said.

"It took us a long time even to move a short distance because it was so thick."

RELATED: 'Missing Palo Alto couple found alive after week-long search, recovery mission in Marin County, officials say

Kiparsky and Irwin were on a hiking getaway and staying at an Airbnb cottage in Inverness when they went missing. The last time family members say they heard from them was Valentine's Day.

Finding them was a true community effort.

Over the past week, the Marin County Sheriff's office estimates hundreds of people were out every single day spending up to 12 hours searching.

It was primarily teams of volunteers who were out on the trails wandering through the brush.

Saturday morning the sheriff's office saluted the teams who spent countless hours searching.

"I don't think they would have made it without this group of people you see behind me," Sgt. Brenton Schneider said.

Go here if you are interested in joining the search and rescue team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalo altoinvernesssearchdogssearch and rescuemissing manu.s. & worldvolunteerismmissing personmarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News