Fremont police search for missing man last seen on BART train

FREMONT, Calif. -- Police in Fremont are searching for an at-risk 20-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday on a northbound BART train.

In a news release at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, police said Eleandrei Palisoc, who is non-verbal and autistic, was last seen about 10:45 p.m. boarding a northbound BART train at the Fremont Station.

Palisoc was wearing a blue jacket, black pants and Croc-style shoes. Police describe him as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police urge anyone who sees Palosic to call them immediately at (510) 790-6800.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.