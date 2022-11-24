  • Watch Now

Fremont police search for missing man last seen on BART train

Bay City News
Thursday, November 24, 2022 2:50PM
FREMONT, Calif. -- Police in Fremont are searching for an at-risk 20-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday on a northbound BART train.

In a news release at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, police said Eleandrei Palisoc, who is non-verbal and autistic, was last seen about 10:45 p.m. boarding a northbound BART train at the Fremont Station.

Palisoc was wearing a blue jacket, black pants and Croc-style shoes. Police describe him as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police urge anyone who sees Palosic to call them immediately at (510) 790-6800.

Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.