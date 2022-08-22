Search and rescue group says they've found body of missing Truckee teen in CA lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) -- The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, has been found in a Placer County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.

Adventures With Purpose posted on Facebook that they found Kiely's car in Prosser Lake.

According to the Facebook post, the car was found 14 feet in the water, just a couple hundred yards from the campground where the teen was last seen on Aug. 6.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed this information, but are on their way to the lake.

Adventures With Purpose is a dive team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones.

