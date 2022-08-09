Family of missing 16-year-old plea for her return after she was abducted from Truckee campground

The teen's mother made an emotional plea Monday saying, "Kiely we love you so much and if you see this please just come home."

The family of Kiely Rodni is desperately searching for her after she vanished from a party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee Friday night.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) -- Detectives are seeking the public's help to locate a 16-year-old girl who has disappeared near Lake Tahoe.

The family of Kiely Rodni is desperately searching for her after she vanished from a party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee Friday night. Her mom got a call from her after midnight.

The teen's mother made an emotional plea Monday saying, "Kiely we love you so much and if you see this please just come home."

VIDEO: Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police

"Her phone went off the grid shortly after she communicated to her friends she wanted to go home and her phone's been off ever since," said Placer County sheriffs spokesperson Angela Musallam. "We've deployed our helicopter Falcon 30 and utilized numerous of our ground searchers to search for Kiely and really nothing has turned up which is why right now we're treating her disappearance as an abduction. We cannot locate her vehicle anywhere."

So far, no witnesses have said they saw the 16-year-old get in her car or leave the campground party.

CHP and the FBI have joined in the investigation as they continue to comb the I-80 corridor from Donner Summit to the Nevada stateline looking for her 2013 silver Honda CRV with license plate No. 8YUR127.

RELATED: California teen back home after being kidnapped by man she met online, ending up in New York

"Out of the 200 to 300 juveniles and young adults that were at that party somebody has to know something," said Musallam.

The teenager was last seen wearing Dickies pants, a black tank top and has numerous piercings, including a nose ring. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

"We are not interested in arresting anyone or prosecuting anybody involved in underage drinking or drug use that night. We don't care about that. Our priority is to find Kiely," said Musallam.

Kiely's family operates the nearby Lost Trail Lodge. Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to raise reward money as volunteers put up flyers in search of the missing 16-year-old.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live