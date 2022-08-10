Authorities to give update on missing Truckee teen last seen at campground party

The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a surveillance image of Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old girl in the Lake Tahoe area.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Placer County Sheriff's Office will be giving an update at 2 p.m. on Wednesday on the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old girl in the Lake Tahoe area.

On Tuesday night, authorities released surveillance images of the teen on the night she went missing.

RELATED: Family of missing 16-year-old pleads for her return after she was abducted from Truckee campground

She was last seen early Saturday at a party at a campground in Truckee.

Investigators today indicated they are slowly piecing together what happened.

"We're looking at, you know, video that people are sending in, anything," said Scott Alford with the Placer County Sheriff's Office. "We're looking at time stamps so we can create the best timeline possible. Take all that information and we're committing all the resources we can to follow up."

RELATED: Missing California girl last seen at campground party may have been abducted: sheriff's office

Kiely's cell phone has been out of service since Saturday and her silver Honda is also missing.

So far investigators say no one has come forward that saw her leave the party or get into her car.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live