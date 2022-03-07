Missing SF college student found dead in Fresno County, sheriff's office confirms

Image shows a photo of Christopher Liang of San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A missing University of San Francisco student has been found dead inside his vehicle, the Fresno County Sheriff Office confirmed Sunday.

CHP received a report of a fatal crash Saturday along Panoche Road, west of southbound Interstate 5. They found a Tesla overturned in a ditch and located a deceased person, later identified as Chris Liang.

The 21-year-old has been reported missing since Monday, Feb. 28 after going on a impulsive road trip from San Francisco to Irvine, his brother wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Liang was driving a rented 2020 Tesla Model 3, which was last located at a charging station in Firebaugh of Fresno County, off of southbound I-5.

CHP says the crash happened sometime between Monday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff at (209) 826-3811.




