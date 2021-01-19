Martin Luther King III speaks on father's legacy, commitment to finishing MLK's work

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In honor of MLK Day, Martin Luther King III joined ABC7 News at 3 p.m. to discuss his father's legacy, the current state of the country and his favorite memories.King said holidays are usually a day when people take time off, but he says the King holiday is a day where we "recommit ourselves to finishing the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr.""We've never seen a more divided United States," He said. "My father wanted us to have a United States of America where we were turning to each other, not on each other."King discussed his father's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech that was delivered 58 years ago and said we are not close to where his father wanted us to be."I think my father would be greatly disappointed in where we are as a nation at this particular moment, but he would not give up on the nation. He believed in the power of people, the power of young people, the power of change to come," King added.Martin Luther King Jr.'s oldest son also spoke on the change he hopes to see following the tremendous amount of events surrounding race and social justice incidents, like what happened with George Floyd in Minneapolis.