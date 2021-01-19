mlk day

Martin Luther King III speaks on father's legacy, commitment to finishing MLK's work

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In honor of MLK Day, Martin Luther King III joined ABC7 News at 3 p.m. to discuss his father's legacy, the current state of the country and his favorite memories.

King said holidays are usually a day when people take time off, but he says the King holiday is a day where we "recommit ourselves to finishing the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr."

LISTEN: First version of MLK's 'I Have A Dream' speech delivered in North Carolina high school gym

"We've never seen a more divided United States," He said. "My father wanted us to have a United States of America where we were turning to each other, not on each other."

King discussed his father's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech that was delivered 58 years ago and said we are not close to where his father wanted us to be.

WATCH: MLK's daughter Dr. Bernice A. King reflects on father's legacy

"I think my father would be greatly disappointed in where we are as a nation at this particular moment, but he would not give up on the nation. He believed in the power of people, the power of young people, the power of change to come," King added.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s oldest son also spoke on the change he hopes to see following the tremendous amount of events surrounding race and social justice incidents, like what happened with George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Watch the full interview with Martin Luther King III in the featured media player above.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Martin Luther King Jr..
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoholidaymlk dayracismu.s. & worldmlkrace in americamartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLK DAY
Honoring MLK: Full interview with Dr. Bernice A. King
Warm temps, high winds prompt fire danger in Bay Area
Pope Francis signs and blesses special MLK NBA jersey
Bay Area temps could hit record high MLK holiday weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search for teen swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay
Bay Area man accused of stockpiling weapons, explosives
5 Bay Area counties say providers received paused Moderna vaccine lot
How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
EXCLUSIVE: Victim's mom speaks out after deadly SF hit-and-run
Oakland volunteers clean community for 40 days in honor of MLK
VP-elect Harris thanks CA, 'not a goodbye'
Show More
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Honoring MLK: Full interview with Dr. Bernice A. King
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
East Bay community celebrates MLK Day with car parade
San Leandro police find clown mask, fully loaded AR-15 in car
More TOP STORIES News