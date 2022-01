EMBED >More News Videos Here's a look back at some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most poignant quotes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday is Martin Luther King Junior Day , and the Bay Area is finding ways to honor Doctor King's legacy, despite the latest COVID surge.Oakland's "Anti-Police Terror Project" will host a car caravan starting at 10 a.m.It'll wrap up a series of virtual celebrations that have been happening over the long holiday weekend.San Francisco's celebrations are going virtual, too, with all indoor events for Monday moving online.The city's annual MLK march and parade has been canceled.