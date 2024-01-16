Volunteers help clean SF's Tenderloin 1 piece of trash at a time in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Monday, the nation comes together to reflect and celebrate the life and global legacy of civil rights leader: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Glide Memorial Church honored the pioneer on Sunday with a celebration service and "day of action."

ABC7 News Reporter Tara Campbell was with volunteers who cleaned the streets of the Tenderloin paying homage to Dr. King's work...one piece of trash at a time

Volunteers helped clean up the streets of the Tenderloin in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

"It's in my mother's legacy. She asked me when she was alive that as long as I'm alive to do service on the weekend of Martin Luther King," said Joy Avounds, San Francisco resident.

"Excellent turn out better than we expect. We're so happy," said Erick Arguello, Advocacy Manager Center for Social Justice at Glide.

More than a hundred people volunteering Sunday at Glide Memorial Church's day of action including this mother-daughter duo.

"We both really believe in service and supporting the community that we live in. So this is a day for the two of us," said Lauren Shaughnessy of San Francisco.

"People are really engaged and being part of this this effort to really, you know, engage with community and to help our homeless individuals," said Arguello.

Volunteers handed out toiletries, socks and other items to help those struggling on the streets.

"They're they're wonderful people. And they they just happen to need support and help right now. So it's great. It's great. To be able to do that. And Glide is a perfect organization to do with," said Hal Collard of Oakland.

San Francisco native Classy Martin said, "A lot of people give the notion that, like, the Tenderloin is a very scary place and that's not really the case."

She grew up going to Glide Memorial Church and has close ties to the Tenderloin. "There's people that are in need of fear. It doesn't make them scary."

In fact, volunteers like Fremon Best from Santa Cruz say a little love goes a long way.

Tara Campbell: "What motivates you to come out so consistently?"

Fremon Best: "Love, I love people people and I don't look down on it and I think everybody, I think everyone is special."

