SF Bay Area communities march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Martin Luther King Jr. Day and communities across the Bay Area are celebrating the life of the civil rights leader.

If he were still living, Dr. King would have been 95 today.

Several hundred people from all across the Bay Area gathered at the Caltrain station at 4th and King streets in San Francisco where the annual MLK Day March and Parade stepped off.

SKY7 VIDEO: Hundreds march in honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in San Francisco

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of San Francisco to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday.

Many of them held signs and passed out flyers making their voices heard on this day of unity and solidarity.

The annual march is hosted by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation" and parade organizers are expecting about 5000 attendees this year.

The 1-and-a-half mile celebration march commemorates the 54-mile march made in 1954 from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

The demonstration then was an expression from Black Americans for their desire to vote.

The march is expected to wind through Mission Bay and end at Yerba Buena Gardens at Howard and 3rd streets.

