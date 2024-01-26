National Geographic series 'Genius: MLK/X' premieres at the Smithsonian

The premiere for the new Nat Geo series 'Genius: MLK/X' was held at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Thursday night.

WASHINGTON -- A new series is taking an up-close look at Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, and their roles - although different - in fighting racism in America.

The premiere for National Geographic's 'Genius: MLK/X' was held Thursday night at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

The series looks at the two leader's early years, how that helped them in their fight for change in the world and the big role their wives also played in the movement.

"Betty Shabazz plays such a huge role. We don't get Malcolm X without her, I believe," said Jayme Lawson who plays Malcom X's wife Betty Shabazz. "The kind of back bone and support she was where he was able to bounce ideas off of her and his safe space."

Both men were assassinated, but both men left profound legacies.

"What it does is it allows us to see so many similarities between these two gentlemen when I think there's been such a misconception that they were so separate, but what they were able to offer us is an awareness," said Kelvin Harrison Jr. who plays Martin Luther King Jr.

The first two episodes premiere next Thursday on National Geographic. They will be available on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

