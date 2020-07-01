Coronavirus California

Monterey issues emergency order requiring face masks, closes beaches for 4th of July weekend

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- The city of Monterey issued an emergency health order Wednesday to require the use of a face covering in business districts while also closing the city's beaches this weekend to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

LATEST UPDATE: Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA

City law enforcement have begun enforcing the order, which requires the face coverings for people both inside and outside, and will issue $100 citations to people on their first violation, according to city officials.

People in the city's business districts will also be required to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others who don't live in the same household.

VIDEO: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?



"People and businesses know by now that masks are required and we have to compel compliance to reduce the spread of the virus," City Manager Hans Uslar said. "Our educational approach has shown success, yet, we need to do much better."

The city's beach closure for Saturday and Sunday is in anticipation of large crowds during the Fourth of July weekend and covers Del Monte, San Carlos and McAbee beaches, according to the city.

4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY: Here's what's allowed and what's not in California

Ocean activities like swimming, surfing and kayaking will still be allowed but all beach activities will be prohibited.

"Every one of us has to celebrate with care this Fourth of July," Monterey Mayor Clyde Roberson said. "These weekend restrictions may not be popular, but they are imperative to save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniamonterey countybeachescoronavirus californiacoronaviruspandemictourismreopening california
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
RELATED
Monterey Co. reopens, but some tourists are hesitant to visit
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UCSF prepares for possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
What needs to happen to get CA back on track? UCSF doctor explains
Watch List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What needs to happen to get CA back on track? UCSF doctor explains
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
At least 4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, authorities say
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
Contra Costa Co. authorities urge public to lay off fireworks July 4th weekend
Pool testing could aid COVID-19 fight
Watch List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Show More
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Health experts slam US deal for large supply of coronavirus drug
COVID-19 infects nearly half of residents at Hayward healthcare facility
Richmond orders removal of Confederate statues on city land
Texas Lt. Gov.: Dr. Fauci 'doesn't know what he's talking about'
More TOP STORIES News