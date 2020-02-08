Mother of 4-year-old Richmond boy killed in hit-and-run pleads for help

“You took an innocent life.” Heartbroken Richmond mom pleads for suspected hit & run driver who killed her 4-year-old son Hector to come forward. @RichmondPolice looking for blue, older model 2-door Ford Explorer w/ front damage. https://t.co/LTAv2JRpLS pic.twitter.com/cFRrperxMy — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 8, 2020

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Jaiane Carreiro says her 4-year-old son Hector wanted a dog as a pet. It's just one memory of Hector she shared with ABC7.The unthinkable happened on Friday. Richmond Police say a hit-and-run driver struck Hector as the family was getting out of their car near their home on Coalinga Avenue."He didn't help, he ran away, I saw my son on the floor," said Jaiane Carreiro through a translator.Neighbor Quincy McCrary witnessed the incident."I looked up and heard a bang, the car came to a stop, I looked up and made eye contact with him," said McCrary.Home security cameras captured images of the suspect's SUV. Police say it's an older model 2-door, blue Ford Explorer."The vehicle may have front end damage, it has custom wheels and a white bumper sticker on back window or below it," said Richmond Police Lieutenant Matt Stonebreaker.Neighbors say everybody knew young Hector, a kid with lots of energy and a big smile.Mom Jaiane who speaks Portuguese, made a plea through a translator for the driver to do the right thing and surrender."You took an innocent life, if you stopped to help, he could be with me now, alive," she said.Richmond police urge anyone with information to come forward.Meantime, neighbors on Coalinga Avenue say cars drive too fast, and they are urging city officials to install speed bumps.If you have any information regarding the incident it the suspect vehicle, please contact RPD dispatch at 510-233-1214.