Mountain lion spotted in Belmont backyard, police say

By Kathleen Kirkwood

This undated, generic, file photo shows a mountain lion. (KGO-TV)

BELMONT, Calif. -- A mountain lion was spotted late Friday in the backyard of a Belmont home, police said.

The animal was seen about 11:45 p.m. near a house in the 2300 block of Coronet Boulevard, in a residential area off Alameda de las Pulgas and about a mile from Barrett Park.



The mountain lion appeared to be a juvenile and didn't seem sick or injured, police said.

