Mountain View police search for missing 16-year-old boy

Monday, May 8, 2023 7:18PM
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain View police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Luis left his home on Lathan Street on May 7 around 10:30 p.m., police say.

He was reportedly wearing a white shirt, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black and green backpack.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Mountain View police at 650-903-6344.

