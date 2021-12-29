Weather

Snow blankets Mount Hamilton overnight, roads open only to residents

By
Mt. Hamilton is a winter wonderland | VIDEO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay when people want to find snow close to home, Mt. Hamilton is the place to be.

But, the normally packed hillside was empty as a road closure blocked the only way up the hill for people.

Blocked for everyone except our crew.

The silence was golden, a picture perfect scene of white atop of Mt. Hamilton.



But at the base of the hill one sign ruins all the fun.

"Yeah, we were all really sad that we couldn't go up there," Los Altos Resident Emily Block said. but we're glad that there is this little park area and we've just been walking around a little bit."

Some attempted to walk up to the snow from the base of the hill, but with no luck.

ABC7 News photographer Abe Mendoza and Reporter Dustin Dorsey were some of the only people who got to enjoy the snow.

Mt. Hamilton is normally the most popular place here in the South Bay to check out the beautiful snow in the wintertime.

Mt. Hamilton could have a foot of snow on its peaks by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.



But with the road closures, all you could see and hear is nature's natural beauty.

"It's really beautiful," Mt. Hamilton Resident Anthony Watson said. "I get to enjoy it with my son. It's real quiet and we have our own little sled hill in the driveway right now, so it's very nice."

Certainly a different scene than over the weekend when cars packed the tight winding roads leading up to the mountaintop.

Weather conditions led to fallen trees and the road closure.

On the east side of the mountain, the roads remained unplowed.

Only the residents could enjoy the views.

"I grew up in a place where there's lots of snow in your backyard, so it's nice to be able to take the kids to see the snow when we can," Los Altos Resident Gerri Block said.

Our hidden gem, a taste of Tahoe in the South Bay.

