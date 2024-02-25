Social media-viral Bay Area librarian says he's stepping away from work for mental health reasons

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A big announcement came out Saturday from a social media sensation.

The Solano County librarian who went viral for sharing wholesome and uplifting videos about libraries is leaving his job.

"It has been the honor of my life. I've made some of my closest friends in my 10-plus years as a Solano County Library worker. I love my friends. I cherish them. They mean everything to my heart, to my soul. Thank you, thank you, thank you. But my last day at Solano County Library will be March 1," said Mychal Threets.

Threets says he's stepping away to work on his own mental health.

But he won't be completely out of the spotlight.

He says he'll continue his support and advocacy for libraries and literacy worldwide.

