Sonoma County welcoming walk-ins as demand for COVID-19 booster shots rises

Sonoma County says it's operating eight to ten vaccine clinics daily and so far, anyone who shows up gets a vaccine.
By Cornell Barnard
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Demand for COVID-19 booster shots is rising fast in the Bay Area but finding an appointment has been challenging.

In Sonoma County, clinics are trying to make it easier for residents to find a shot in their neighborhood, even without an appointment.

There was a line outside a pop-up vaccine clinic at Steele Lane Elementary School.

Kids, parents, teachers and area neighbors were getting first shots and boosters and you didn't need an appointment.

Across town at Roseland Community Center, a clinic has been giving 300 booster shots per day.

"We'll vaccinate anyone who walks through the door," said Cheryl Fox.

Clinic Director Cheryl Fox wants to make getting a shot painless and easy.

California's online vaccine appointment system, MyTurn, lifted restrictions for COVID-19 booster shots, meaning demand is now outweighing supply.



"People are excited about being able to walk in because sometimes it's difficult for people to make an appointment," said Fox.

"I walked in and I had my shot in ten minutes," said Barbara Gray.

Barbara Gray just got her booster.

"Really happy about it because the holiday is coming up and I'd like to feel a bit safer being around people," she said.

Sonoma County says for now it has enough vaccines to meet local demand. But it's trying to streamline the process on its website with a digital calendar where people can find a clinic near them, on any given day.

"We're closing in on 70,000 people who have gotten boosters in the county, we have seen good response and we want to keep that going," said Sonoma County Spokesperson Paul Gullixson.

In neighboring Marin County where officials say demand is higher, walk-ins at clinics are discouraged, and finding online appointments has been challenging.

"It's convenience and the convenience is what's getting people vaccinated," said Fox.

The county hopes to keep offering shots for walk-ins but appointments are still encouraged online.

