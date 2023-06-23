  • Watch Now

Oakland twins make history as highest-picked brothers overall for NBA Draft

Friday, June 23, 2023 7:55PM
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson from Oakland became the highest-picked brothers at no. 4 and 5 overall.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You saw it right here on ABC7 - the first round of the NBA Draft.

And it was a historic night.

A set of twins from Oakland became the highest-picked brothers at no. 4 and 5 overall.

"The Houston Rockets select... Amen Thompson from Oakland, California," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver Thursday.

Then shortly after: "The Pistons select... Ausar Thompson from Oakland, California.

Amen and Ausar Thompson are identical twins. They're just 20 years old.

According to SF Gate, the twins spent the past two years in an Atlanta-based professional league.

This will be the first time the brothers will be on different teams in different cities.

Amen told our sister network, ESPN, the first thing he wanted to do to celebrate was get some In-N-Out flown to Brooklyn.

