Sports

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme

EMBED <>More Videos

18 ex-NBA players charged with insurance fraud

NEW YORK -- Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of approximately $4 million, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The alleged ringleader is Terrence Williams, who was drafted by the then-New Jersey Nets in 2009 and also played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics.

Authorities say he devised a way to defraud a supplemental health plan for active and retired players and roped in a slew of others to submit false claims "for reimbursement of expenses for medical and dental services that were not actually rendered."

Williams obtained fraudulent invoices from chiropractic, dental, and wellness offices in California and Washington state and sent them to the other players, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said during a news conference announcing the charges.

The players then allegedly submitted false or fraudulent claims totaling nearly $4 million, from which the ex-players took in about $2.5 million. They also allegedly sent kickbacks totally $230,000 to Williams.

The records submitted by the ex-players "described medical and dental services that were not in fact provided," the indictment said.

Watch: Full press conference with U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, FBI
EMBED More News Videos

US Attorney Audrey Strauss and the FBI held a press conference on the fraud arrests of 18 former NBA players


Sebastian Telfair, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, and Darius Miles were among those charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud as part of what prosecutors called a "widespread scheme to defraud" the NBA health care benefit plan.

The other former players indicted are Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Greg Smith, Charles Watson, Antoine Wright and Tony Wroten.

The National Basketball Association issued the following statement:

"The benefit plans provided by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to our players are critically important to support their health and well-being throughout their playing careers and over the course of their lives, which makes these allegations particularly disheartening. We will cooperate fully with the U.S. Attorney's Office in this matter."

In one instance, in December 2018, Smith, a former Chicago Bulls forward, sent an invoice to the NBA Health and Welfare Benefit plan claiming reimbursement for a $48,000 root canal at a dentist office in Beverly Hills.

At the time, however, Smith was in Taiwan playing in a basketball game, according to an indictment returned in New York.

Davis, Wroten and Allen all claimed to have had crowns on the same six teeth on the same day, May 11, 2016, the indictment said.

Allen was a six-time All-Defensive team selection and a member of the 2008 champion Boston Celtics. His wife was also indicted.

For the most part, though, the ex-players charged had journeyman careers playing for several different teams and never reached anywhere close to the enormous stardom or salary that top players command.

Telfair was a one-time high school star in New York who was highly touted when he turned pro, though his NBA career with eight franchises never brought the stardom some had expected.

Those charged also included four NBA champions.

Davis, along with Allen, was part of that 2008 title team in Boston.

Shannon Brown won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Melvin Ely won a title with San Antonio in 2007.

Tony Wroten, Ruben Patterson and Darius Miles were the only players who averaged double figures for their NBA career.

Wroten averaged 11.1 points in 145 career games, and he was a "process" favorite among Philadelphia 76ers fans.

Patterson averaged 10.7 points per game with six different teams, while Miles, the No. 3 pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2000 draft, averaged 10.1 points per game and played with four different franchises.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citynbainsurance fraudinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News