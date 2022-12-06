Youth counselor arrested after sexual assaults at San Jose school, police say

The suspect was arrested after at least 25 incidents were reported in a span from January to October of this year.

Police are looking for addition victims of sexual assault after a youth counselor was arrested for acts carried out on a school's campus in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for addition victims of sexual assault after a youth counselor was arrested for acts carried out on a school's campus in San Jose.

There's a certain level of trust on a school's campus that the children will be safe and protected.

But sadly, that trust was broken when a student was sexually assaulted on an Alum Rock Union School District campus.

News that upset Superintendent Hilaria Bauer.

"My heart goes out to the victims, or the potential victims," Bauer said.

MORE: San Jose music teacher accused of inappropriately touching at least 10 students, police say

At least one minor was involved in inappropriate sexual contact with 27-year-old Silvio Yoc-Aguilar, according to San Jose Police.

He worked as a youth counselor for New Hope For Youth that operated out of Hubbard School.

The organization specializes in youth outreach and intervention. They hung up on us when we called for comment and deleted their website midway through the afternoon on Monday.

Yoc-Aguilar was arrested after at least 25 incidents were reported in a span from January to October of this year.

"The sexual assaults occurred in a classroom at Hubbard Middle School as well as in this suspect's vehicle," SJPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. "The victim is no longer a student at the middle school. She has moved on to high school. He would pick her up at her current high school in his vehicle where other acts occurred."

MORE: San Jose school district to pay $7.5M to 5 men sexually abused by their teacher in '70s, '80s

These acts are not the only sexual assaults of minors on an Alum Rock Union campus this year.

Nearly two weeks ago, SJPD arrested music teacher Israel Santiago at Adelante Dual Language Academy.

We asked Bauer what needs to be done differently to prevent these things from happening in the future.

"We are in our own analysis of our own processes of what is it that we are doing internally to make sure that all of our staff is very clear about how we deal with these kind of things," Bauer said.

MORE: San Jose Unified to pay $2M over teacher sex assault lawsuit

The district tells us they have also cut ties with New Hope For Youth.

Bauer and SJPD credit the mother of the female student who alerted police of the sexual assaults and they encourage other parents to do the same.

"We want to make sure that very strong family communication exists so that children are able to come forward to parents, and parents know what their children and other adults in the lives of their children are up to," Bauer said.

Police are asking for any other victims of these assaults to come forward and reach out to the department.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live