FBI identifies 'source of threat' against New Jersey synagogue

The FBI said it has "received credible information of a broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues.

PHILADELPHIA -- The FBI said Friday that it's identified the "source of the threat" made against "an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue."

The person "no longer poses a danger to the community," the FBI said.

No further specifics were provided about the individual or motive.

The FBI on Thursday called it a "broad threat," urging people to "stay alert" and "take all security precautions to protect your community and facility."

"Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. "Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not -- but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking these steps in an abundance of caution."

Platkin also urged residents "to be extra vigilant" and report any suspicious activity to the police.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, "We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected."

The New York Police Department said, "In an abundance of caution, the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureaus are working diligently alongside the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the Tri-State area."