Mayor Breed taking San Francisco safety to voters in March with new ballot measure

San Francisco Mayor Breed is proposing a ballot initiative meant to remove obstacles she says are preventing police from effectively doing their jobs.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is proposing a new ballot initiative meant to remove obstacles that she says are preventing police officers from effectively doing their jobs.

It's called Safer San Francisco, and Breed says it will restore police power when it comes to paperwork, the use of surveillance technology and pursuits in some cases.

She says for far too long, the San Francisco Police Commission's rules have gotten in the way of good, effective police work.

Safer San Francisco will authorize police to install and use security cameras, as well as drones. Breed says it would also expand SFPD's pursuit policy, to allow officers to go after suspects in some non-violent crimes.

"People are wondering why is everyone riding their bikes and scooters on the sidewalks?" Breed said. "Why are police not able to pursue? Why can't they use surveillance? Well Safer SF will put in place a transparent process so that they are not making policy decisions with advocates in isolation, they have to take this to the community."

Additionally, the measure eliminates requirements for some paperwork.

Breed says she doesn't want officers spending more than 20% of their time filing reports, when they could be out on the streets working.

"None of us are trained law enforcement, and yet we're dictating policy that tells the police how they're supposed to enforce the law on the streets," Debra Walker, a San Francisco police commissioner, said.

Walker was one of two members of the San Francisco Police Commission supporting the ballot measure at Breed's press conference on Tuesday held in Alamo Square Park, a common place targeted for car break-ins.

The measure will be on the ballot in March 2024 and it will need a simple majority to pass.

