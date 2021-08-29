times square

Police say no shots fired in Times Square; chaos ensued after planter falls

MANHATTAN, New York -- Chaos erupted in Times Square on Sunday night after what sounded like gunshots were fired, according to police.

After police canvassed the area, it was determined that no shots were fired.

It appears that a planter might have fallen, causing panic as dozens of people, who started to run away.

A man did suffer an injury during the time of the incident, but it's unclear if it related to the chaos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
