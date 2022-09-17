Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate as feud escalates: 'You're struggling'

"I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day," Newsom said via Twitter.

Newsom took to Twitter to make a quip about hairstyles - and to challenge DeSantis to a debate before November's midterm elections.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An escalating war of words unfolding Friday afternoon between Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

It comes after DeSantis hit back at Newsom earlier in the day following his calling for the Department of Justice to investigate his immigration tactics.

"So the Governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying, 'You need to prosecute Texas and Florida governors'. And all I say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function, DeSantis said.

Their feud stemming from DeSantis and his Texas counterpart, Governor Greg Abbott, sending migrants from their states to Democratic strongholds.

One of the most high profile instances coming this week after DeSantis sent 50 people to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

A move, ABC7 News insider Phil Matier, says both politicians are attempting to use to their advantage.

"Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom were made for each other. They're both striding, they're both young, they're both very ambitious, and this is a way to get on the national platform," Matier said.

But politics aside, activists say it's important to remember that these migrants are human beings.

"That's the unfortunate thing that these Republican governors in these other states are playing into this political theatre. Because they think that by treating immigrants like this, that they ultimately may win votes in their next election," said Christian Arana, of the Latino Community Foundation.

