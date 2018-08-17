Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing

"Nia's death is not some horrific anomaly that occurred in two seconds that nobody could do anything about," said Attorney Robert Arns.
Arns says BART failed to meet the duty of common carriers to provide riders with the highest standard of care.
RELATED: BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
"There's a serious and endemic public safety problem on BART and just about everybody who rides BART knows that," said Arns.
On Sunday, July 22, John Cowell is accused of stabbing Nia Wilson and her sister Letifah in the neck at the MacArthur BART station. Nia died. Sister Tashiya Wilson witnessed the attack. Cowell fled but thanks to a tip from another BART rider was arrested the next day at another BART station.
Arns says there are 22,000 fare evaders on BART daily and that Cowell was one of them.
VIDEO: 'He was wiping off his knife' Sister of Nia Wilson recalls horrific attack
"The experts in this case will testify there's a high correlation between fare evasion and violent crime," said Arns.
He also says that two witnesses will testify they had interactions with Cowell in the days and week prior to Nia Wilson's stabbing.
One was a 72-year-old woman at the Civic Center BART station who Arns says Cowell accosted.
"She said I'm not afraid of you and he motioned I'm going to slit your throat," said Arns.
The other person was at MacArthur BART. Arns says she saw Cowell brandishing a knife. Both women attempted to report the incidents.
VIDEO: 'Remember Her': A tribute to Nia Wilson
"There were no station agents," said Arns.
Arns says the woman at MacArthur BART called police to report the incident.
In an emailed statement, a BART spokesperson writes, "We have not yet been served and we can't comment on pending litigation, but we can say that safety is our top priority and we remain committed to do all we can to ensure a safe trip for our riders."
The family's attorneys are demanding BART post up to date information about crime on BART but inside and outside the stations.
"We want this to be called the Nia Wilson crime statistics notice," said Arns.
They are also calling on BART to catch fare evaders in the act and implement polices to deter crime.
Nia Wilson’s sisters and parents at the Arns law firm where a lawsuit against #BART is being announced #ABC7Now @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/iudMSlwtPT— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 17, 2018
Attorney says 22 thousand fare evaders on BART daily and that there is a correlation between fare evasion and crime pic.twitter.com/OUcknNuOOO— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 17, 2018
Attorney: “BART station agents fear for their lives.” Says station agent(s) will testify in case pic.twitter.com/1CfHNmSVI0— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 17, 2018
Attorney says there are two witnesses that John Cowell threatened at BART a week prior and a few days prior to Nia Wilson’s death. Says he threatened one he would slit her throat pic.twitter.com/bGGmMokz25— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 17, 2018
BART sent @abc7newsbayarea the following statement. I have asked the spokesperson to verify if there were any prior reports of Cowell threatening two passengers in days and week prior. Attorney says one of those passengers called police to report the incident pic.twitter.com/XAiB1CfRKk— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 17, 2018
Attorney says family is sensitive to issues of potential profiling/surveillance at BART but that every passenger must be stopped, must pay fare because of correlation to crime pic.twitter.com/bC0T4uCbTS— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 17, 2018
