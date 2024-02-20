CHP says Niles Canyon Road in Alameda County is expected to be closed "for at least the next few days."

Alameda Co. road near Sunol closed indefinitely after part of highway broke off into creek: CHP

Caltrans crews are assessing storm damage after a portion of Niles Canyon Road, which is part of Highway 84, broke off into the Alameda Creek. The road is expected to be closed "for at least the next few days."

Caltrans crews are assessing storm damage after a portion of Niles Canyon Road, which is part of Highway 84, broke off into the Alameda Creek. The road is expected to be closed "for at least the next few days."

Caltrans crews are assessing storm damage after a portion of Niles Canyon Road, which is part of Highway 84, broke off into the Alameda Creek. The road is expected to be closed "for at least the next few days."

Caltrans crews are assessing storm damage after a portion of Niles Canyon Road, which is part of Highway 84, broke off into the Alameda Creek. The road is expected to be closed "for at least the next few days."

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- Niles Canyon Road in Alameda County is expected to be closed for several days after part of the road broke off into the Alameda Creek, CHP and Caltrans say.

Caltrans crews are back out assessing the storm damage Tuesday in Alameda County. They say the roadway, which is part of Highway 84, will remain closed between Old Canyon Road to Main Street in Sunol.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, CHP says the road will remain closed "for at least the next few days" and provide alternate routes.

TIMELINE: Flood Watch remains in effect for entire Bay Area with downpours Tuesday

DroneView7 shows aerial looks at the damage which happened around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Caltrans is calling it a "slipout" from a mudslide in the area and say it's a consequence of heavy rain affecting the roadways.

"When the roadway gets eroded, the ground underneath of it kind of washes out, then the pavement slips down right, or becomes un-navigable so we can't have people driving on it," Bart Ney from Caltrans said. "So that's what's going on out there right now and we're going to need to make a repair before we can open it all the way back up."

MORE: Tree falls on I-280 in Peninsula Monday night during high winds

Traffic was at a standstill Monday night along I-280 Southbound in Burlingame after a massive tree came crashing down.

Crews still had one lane of the highway open, doing one-way traffic controls up until about 5 p.m. Monday. That's when CHP shut down both directions of the roadway indefinitely.

Caltrans crews are expected to make assessments and figure out when it's safe to reopen to one-way traffic control.

CHP says that alternate routes are I-680 to N. Mission Blvd or I-580 to 238/880.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live