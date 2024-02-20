TIMELINE: Flood Watch remains in effect for entire Bay Area with downpours Tuesday

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain continues in the Bay Area Tuesday with a level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale, a moderate storm bringing threats of flooding.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 2 moderate storm moving through the Bay Area Tuesday.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

TUESDAY STORM LEVEL 2

The main threat Tuesday is localized flooding due to downpours.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon but there is NO THREAT for tornadoes Tuesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area today for the potential of new flooding

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday morning will see light showers giving way to drier conditions into the afternoon. This will be a level 1 light storm.

