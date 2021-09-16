Dozens arrested in sweep of Nuestra Familia prison gang in Calif.

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds announced dozens of arrests related to 17 indictments connected to the Nuestra Familia prison gang.

Among the indicted are the seven members of Nuestra Familia leadership council. Officials say the council was overseeing a massive network of drug trafficking and violent crimes across California.

The suspects are facing a number of charges including federal racketeering.

Hinds was joined by Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith and San Jose Police Deputy Chief Elle Washburn as well as members of the FBI and DEA.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
