Virtual parties, protests, and empty streets make up New Year's Eve in San Francisco

One included a bootlegging hotsy-totsy virtual party broadcast from a fancy basement theater in North Beach.
RELATED: San Francisco police to crack down on non-virtual NYE gatherings, conduct DUI patrols
"We're completely virtual tonight," said Nick Olivero of The Speakeasy in San Francisco. Meaning the magician who does card tricks is streaming, the dancer is streaming, all the rest are streaming.
"We've got bands, and magicians, drag queens and fortune tellers," says Olivero whose theater partnered with Truffle Shuffle SF.
But hit the streets of San Francisco and it's a different story.
RELATED: Boarded up hotels, empty restaurants: A look at the final day of 2020 in San Francisco
"Slow and not a lot of people," said Kevin Hernandez of Sacramento.
"I honestly think it's a nice closure to 2020 because it's been a bit chaotic," said another woman.
But not everyone is happy. Promoters and those who run The Midway SF protested the current stay at home orders this New Year's Eve outside of San Francisco City Hall.
VIDEO: Here's a look back at San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show from years past
"The ban on outdoor dining is just misguided and it's hurting so many businesses that are hanging on by a shoestring," says promoter Syd Gris.
"What the hell did the state do to increase ICU capacity? Feels like they did a whole lot of nothing," said Pete Glikshtern of The Midway SF.
Certainly an emotional night for everyone. On the lonely streets of San Francisco, outside City Hall, and in the virtual party it's been quite the New Year's Eve.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Looking back at how the COVID-19 pandemic controlled the year
- Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
- The year in pictures: National Geographic looks back at 2020 for better or worse
- See who's performing on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 on ABC
- See who's hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
- Virtual New Year's Eve parties selling for anywhere from a few dollars to more than $2,000
- These stores will be open on New Year's Eve
- Happy New Year's Eve! World says a long-awaited 'goodbye' to 2020
- These are the 23 states raising the minimum wage in 2021
- 25,000 tweets and counting: President Trump's legacy, by the numbers
- Expect super total lunar eclipse, seasonal blue moon in 2021
- A unique choice for Time's Person of the Year
- LeBron James named TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year, recognized for achievements on and off the court
- Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one 'word of the year' for 2020
- Presidential election, COVID-19 pandemic, economy stand out on Google's 2020 Year in Search trends
- Crews add final touches to New Year's Eve crystal ball in Times Square
- Graton Casino cancels 4,000-person New Year's Eve party
- Beverly Hills restaurant planning secret New Year's dinner despite COVID-19 closures
- 'I am still here': Oakland restaurant owner looks back on rough 2020
- Teen who led Golden Gate Bridge protest shares how life changed
- Kamala Harris' biggest Bay Area fan reflects on Biden victory
- Looking back at Billy Porter's most dazzling fashion moments of 2020
- Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference