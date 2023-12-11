Police identify 7-Eleven security guard shot and killed in Oakland

A security guard at an Oakland 7-Eleven was shot and killed Friday night while trying to stop someone from stealing from the store.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 7-Eleven security guard who was shot and killed while trying to stop someone from stealing from the store has been identified.

Oakland police identified the shooting victim as 59-year-old James Johnson.

OPD says they were called just before 10:15 p.m. on Friday to the business located in the 2300 block of Harrison Street.

Officers located Johnson who had been shot inside the store. Paramedics arrived and tried providing medical treatment, but he died at the scene.

Investigators said he was attempting to stop someone from stealing items from the store. The suspect pulled a gun and fired a round at the guard before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The search for the suspect continues, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the killing contact he department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

