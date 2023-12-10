7-Eleven security guard shot and killed in Oakland, police say

A security guard at an Oakland 7-Eleven was shot and killed Friday night while trying to stop someone from stealing from the store.

Oakland police said they were called just before 10:15 p.m. to a business in the 2300 block of Harrison Street.

Officers located the guard who had been shot inside the store. Paramedics arrived and tried providing medical treatment, but the guard died at the scene.

Investigators said the guard was attempting to stop someone from stealing items from the store. The suspect pulled a gun and fired a round at the guard before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police said Sunday the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Police ask anyone with information about the killing contact he department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

