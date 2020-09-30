Coronavirus California

Free rapid coronavirus result testing coming to Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Free, rapid-result COVID-19 testing will begin next week at Oakland International Airport for employees and the public, airport officials said Tuesday.

Testing will begin Oct. 6 at the North Field terminal complex at 9070 Earhart Road in Oakland in coordination with CityHealth Urgent Care, which will do the testing.

"The Port of Oakland is everyone's port and OAK has been the people's airport since 1927," Bryant Francis, Port of Oakland director of aviation, said in a statement.

All Oakland airport employees including tenant airlines, concessionaires and ground handlers, can be tested. The public can also get tested by scheduling a time through CityHealth's website.

People who present a current, official Oakland International Airport security credential can get tested from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily by appointment.

Oakland airport officials encourage travelers planning to go to Hawaii under the state's pre-travel testing program to use the free rapid-result testing at Oakland International before their trip.

Under the program, which begins Oct. 15, travelers who enter Hawaii and provide written proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their final leg of departure will not have to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

For people not able to get tested beforehand, day of departure testing will be available, according to airport officials.


