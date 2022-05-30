EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic video shows arsonist targeting family-owned furniture store in Oakland

In video shared by the Nguyen family, you can see someone walk into the Dimensional Outlet Furniture store around 2 p.m. on May 15. The family says someone poured accelerant onto furniture and set it ablaze.
RELATED: SF woman choked unconscious in attack thanks quick-thinking neighbors for saving her
A family member told ABC7 News the following:
"My initial reaction was just shock and then the only lingering question was why? Why were we targeted? I think it was just disbelief that something like this could happen. My family was so worried because my cousin, who is pregnant, also sprung to action and was pulling furniture away from the blaze and hauled 5-pound water jugs across the store to put the fire out. At the end of the day, we feel fortunate that no one was injured, but I don't know if we have fully processed everything that has happened either."
Oakland police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police General Crimes Unit at (510) 238-3327 or the Arson Investigation Unit at (510) 238-4031.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.
EXCLUSIVE: SF Portola residents fed up after another broad daylight attack caught on video
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live