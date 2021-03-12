75-year-old Asian man attacked in Oakland robbery dies, suspect charged with murder

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is facing a homicide charge following the death Thursday of an elderly Asian man, Alameda County prosecutors said Thursday.

Teaunte Bailey, 26, allegedly pushed Pak Ho to the pavement and robbed him Tuesday morning in the Adams Point neighborhood of Oakland. Ho, 75, fell and suffered a head injury and brain damage, according to prosecutors.

RELATED: Community 'angry,' 'horrified' after 75-year-old Asian man attacked in Oakland

Ho was on a regular morning walk, prosecutors said.

Bailey is also facing first degree robbery and assault charges. Bailey last month allegedly broke into an apartment where a 72-year-old man was living. Bailey allegedly shoved the man, took his phone, and stole other items.

Also, prosecutors said that Bailey was released following a preliminary hearing early last month in San Francisco for a robbery offense. According to prosecutors, Bailey has multiple prior felony convictions.

Allegedly, Bailey fled Tuesday when Oakland police tried to arrest him. Prosecutors said Bailey fled recklessly in a car through Oakland streets before officers apprehended him.

Bailey is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
