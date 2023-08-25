Seven-year-old Robert Altman is getting a special package from the Oakland A's.

Oakland A's send special package to 7-year-old SJ boy who lost sentimental glove at game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- We have a nice update on a story we first told you about Monday night.

Seven-year-old Robert Altman is getting a special package from the Oakland A's.

The San Jose boy brought his glove to the game on Saturday at the Coliseum and when his family left, they noticed it was missing.

This is not just any glove. It was gifted to him by his uncle who passed away three months ago.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy's special baseball glove missing after Oakland A's game

The A's said they are still looking for it and but for now are sending some goodies to Robert.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live