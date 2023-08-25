  • Watch Now

Oakland A's send special package to 7-year-old SJ boy who lost sentimental glove at game

Friday, August 25, 2023 1:24AM
Seven-year-old Robert Altman is getting a special package from the Oakland A's.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- We have a nice update on a story we first told you about Monday night.

The San Jose boy brought his glove to the game on Saturday at the Coliseum and when his family left, they noticed it was missing.

This is not just any glove. It was gifted to him by his uncle who passed away three months ago.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy's special baseball glove missing after Oakland A's game

The A's said they are still looking for it and but for now are sending some goodies to Robert.

