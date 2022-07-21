Oakland police looking for man who tried to kidnap 2-year-old, assaulted child's mother

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police on Thursday asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted kidnapping of a small child on Tuesday afternoon.Officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday following a report of an attempted kidnapping on an Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard.Family members told police that a person unknown to them threatened them and tried to take their 2-year-old, according to police.The suspect was unsuccessful after several tries. Then the suspect assaulted the child's mother until a good Samaritan arrived and the suspect left the area, police said.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 40 to 50 years old who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs an estimated 280 pounds, according to police, who said he was wearing black pants, a red and blue shirt and blue hat.Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the Police Department's special victims unit at (510) 238-3641 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.