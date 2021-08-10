Oakland's Chinatown leaders address surge of crime

"People are asking 'there is a police presence in the area, why would this still be happening?' I want you to understand one thing... common sense. If there were no police, or less police presence in the area, guess what would happen to Chinatown and any of the area -- it's going to be 10 times worse. So do not blame the police. We appreciate what they are doing," said Carl Chan, President of Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce
This comes as we hear from the Good Samaritan who was shot twice when he tried to stop a brazen purse snatching over the weekend.
"I wanted to calm everyone down... try to deescalate the situation before it got out of hand...but it got out of hand really, really fast," said Mr. Li.
Mr. Li was shot in the armpit and leg. He says he does not regret trying to help the couple being robbed, but he warns others to think about their safety first if they're ever in his situation.
There have been a number of recent attacks in Chinatown, and because of that many businesses are closing early.
Just last month, the Oakland police department promised to increase patrols in the area.
