Oakland's Chinatown leaders address surge of crime

EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland's Chinatown leaders address surge of crime

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Leaders of Oakland's Chinatown are addressing the surge in crime in the area.

"People are asking 'there is a police presence in the area, why would this still be happening?' I want you to understand one thing... common sense. If there were no police, or less police presence in the area, guess what would happen to Chinatown and any of the area -- it's going to be 10 times worse. So do not blame the police. We appreciate what they are doing," said Carl Chan, President of Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce

This comes as we hear from the Good Samaritan who was shot twice when he tried to stop a brazen purse snatching over the weekend.

"I wanted to calm everyone down... try to deescalate the situation before it got out of hand...but it got out of hand really, really fast," said Mr. Li.

Mr. Li was shot in the armpit and leg. He says he does not regret trying to help the couple being robbed, but he warns others to think about their safety first if they're ever in his situation.

There have been a number of recent attacks in Chinatown, and because of that many businesses are closing early.

Just last month, the Oakland police department promised to increase patrols in the area.

RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandchinatownexclusivepurse snatchingchinatownrobberygood samaritanviolencearmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News