I-580 reopens after crash with City of Oakland truck; 3rd wrong-way driver crash this weekend: CHP

The truck collided with another truck owned by the City of Oakland, prompting a SIG alert and road closure.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A wrong-way driver heading east on westbound Interstate 580 near the Seminary Avenue off-ramp caused a collision that resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP was alerted to the incident at a little past 7 a.m. when witnesses called to report that the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading the wrong way and intentionally trying to run head-on into other vehicles, according to the CHP.

The F-150 eventually collided with a Ford F-250 owned by the City of Oakland, prompting a SIG alert and road closure.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to Highland Hospital with major injuries and the driver of the F-250 was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, said CHP spokesperson Officer Karina Oseguera.

All lanes were reopened to traffic at about 8:30 a.m., Oseguera said.

This comes after two other reported wrong-way driver crashes in the Bay Area this weekend.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old driver from Santa Rosa crashed into another vehicle in Marin at around 3:30 a.m. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The other driver, identified as Trey King, 30, from Novato, has sustained major injuries and is in the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, a white Ford sedan drove north in the southbound lanes of I-280 in Woodside crashing head-on into a black BMW SUV.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the BMW, a 54-year-old woman from San Francisco, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, the CHP said.

Her name has not been released.

A 14-year-old boy, who was in the front passenger seat of the BMW, was taken to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, the police said.

His name was not disclosed.

The driver of the Ford, Constellatia A. Martin, 24, of Campbell, was arrested and taken to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, police said.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time, police said.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report

